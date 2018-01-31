SUNDAYS
Paris Hilton Transforms Into Kim Kardashian for Yeezy Season 6 Campaign

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 7:06 AM

So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign. ??

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian just put the feud rumors to rest once and for all because the socialite is one of the stars of Kanye West's new Yeezy Season 6 campaign, appearing in social media photos as a #KimClone.

Paris and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram and Twitter just hours ago to post pics from the new campaign in which Hilton can be seen wearing the Yeezy collection while rocking platinum blond hair à la Kim K.

"So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign," Paris wrote alongside one of the pics, along with a fire emoji.

On her social media pages, Kim dubbed Paris "#ForeverTheOG."

The duo has been friends since childhood and even though they've had their ups and downs over the years, it seems as though that they've put the past behind them and are back to being close pals.

Among the other Yeezy Season 6 campaign models are many social media stars, including Kylie Jenner's best friends Jordyn Woods and Anastasia Karanikolaou.

What do you think about the Yeezy Season 6 campaign? Sound off in the comments!

