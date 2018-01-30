Do you want to know how mom of three Kourtney Kardashian keeps her enviable physique in fine form? By eating super healthy and working out on the reg—obviously!
But what exactly does that mean? We want details!
Well lucky for you, we got details...
You can find out the specifics of what the oldest Kardashian consumes for her daily meals because the health-conscious Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her app today to give the world a gift, letting us all know every single thing that she eats all day, every day in order to keep up her bikini bod' in Instagram shape!
Let's go through the 38-year-old's supplement-filled, probiotic-tastic, workout-riddled meal plan, step by step—in her own words...
When She Wakes Up: "Every morning, when I wake up, I take collagen supplements on an empty stomach. About 20 minutes after the collagen, I usually drink one tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar mixed into a glass of water. Both of these habits have a ton of health benefits that affect everything from your skin to the way your body processes nutrients."
Before Breakfast: "Before breakfast, I take a vegan probiotic shot. Then, almost every morning, I eat freshly made avocado pudding with E3Live blue-green algae, bone broth protein powder and MCT oil. It only takes a few minutes to make and it provides healthy fats to give me energy before a workout."
Breakfast: "After exercising—which I try to do 5-6 times a week in the morning—I usually have a bowl of whole grain oatmeal made on the stove (instant isn't as good for you!). I'll add fruits, sprinkle seeds or bee pollen, or drizzle honey on top to mix it up."
Lunch: "I love salads, so I usually have one for lunch every day with some type of protein added, like chicken or salmon. Whenever possible, I try to make my own simple balsamic or ginger dressing since store-bought dressings have lots of unnecessary sugar and preservatives."
Afternoon Snack: "If I'm hungry in the afternoon, I'll have fresh vegetables with avocado hummus, raw almonds or a bit of fresh fruit. I also usually drink hot green tea right after lunch."
Pre-Dinner Snack: "In the evening, before dinner, I do another round of apple cider vinegar mixed with water, then another probiotic shot."
Dinner: "I love fresh, simple soups made with asparagus, sweet potatoes or beets. I also make turkey chili when it's cold outside. I usually try to make soups and chili on a Sunday, so I have the extras in the fridge when I'm busy during the week."
Sweet Snack: "Even though I eat healthy most of the time, I think it's really important to have something sweet—especially when it's worth it, like Chef K's matcha chia seed pudding."
And for those who can't follow this diet all the time, fret not, even Kourt breaks it sometimes—"because you have to live your life"!