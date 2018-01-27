The Kardashians sure know how to keep a secret!

When reports first started circulating in late 2017 that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her first child, the Internet instantly went into a frenzy looking for proof. A baby bump photo, a cryptic Instagram, anything that would prove that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was carrying Travis Scott's baby.

Despite some clues here and there, Kylie and her family have never confirmed the baby news. The Kardashian ladies are nothing if not loyal, and have spent the last few months keeping fans completely on their toes. From near slip-ups on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to drinking sardine smoothies in avoidance, it's going to take a lot to get these girls to crack.

While we anxiously await the birth of baby Scott, scroll down to see all the times Kylie, Travis and her family have kept fans guessing about her pregnancy.