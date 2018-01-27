SUNDAYS
All the Times Kylie Jenner and Her Family Kept Fans Guessing About Her Pregnancy

by Vannessa Jackson | Sat., Jan. 27, 2018 6:00 AM

The Kardashians sure know how to keep a secret!

When reports first started circulating in late 2017 that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her first child, the Internet instantly went into a frenzy looking for proof. A baby bump photo, a cryptic Instagram, anything that would prove that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was carrying Travis Scott's baby. 

Despite some clues here and there, Kylie and her family have never confirmed the baby news. The Kardashian ladies are nothing if not loyal, and have spent the last few months keeping fans completely on their toes. From near slip-ups on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to drinking sardine smoothies in avoidance, it's going to take a lot to get these girls to crack. 

While we anxiously await the birth of baby Scott, scroll down to see all the times Kylie, Travis and her family have kept fans guessing about her pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner

instagram.com/kyliejenner/

Strategic Selfies

Since the rumors started swirling that Kylie Jenner is pregnant, Kylie has been on social media less and less. Not to mention, fans are no longer treated to sexy full body selfies. It's all carefully crafted close-up shots these days. Hmm...we wonder why? 

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

INSTARimages.com

Baggy Clothing

Gone are the days of form fitting clothing. In her rare public appearances, she's always dressed head to toe in dark colors and super baggy clothing. Coincidence?

Kylie Jenner, Girls Trip

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Pics or It Didn't Happen

Just when fans thought we had finally gotten a photo of the E! star's baby bump, it turns out we were dooped! Well, according to Kylie that is. After some paparazzi photos surfaced online, Kylie took to Twitter to claim they were photo-shopped. But she didn't deny being pregnant, so...

Kim Kardashian, The Late Late Show with James Corden

Terence Patrick/CBS

Kim Kardashian Drinks Sardines in Avoidance

Kim Kardashian may be owed the most credit for her contribution to operation hide Kylie's pregnancy. The reality star was on the Late Late Show With James Corden and participated in a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts. When asked to confirm Kylie's pregnancy, she chose to instead drink a sardine smoothie. Let it be known: Kim Kardashian is ride or die. 

Khloe Kardashian, Ellen

Michael Rozman/Warner

Ellen DeGeneres Tricks Khloe Kardashian

Ellen DeGeneres is the queen of getting people to spill the beans on her show. While she didn't get big sis Khloe Kardashian to open up about Kylie's pregnancy, she came pretty damn close. At one point the hilarious host just outright said, "She's pregnant," but Khloe wasn't taking the bait. "Oh, I don't know what you're talking about," Khloe replied. Good one, Khloe. 

Kris Jenner, Ellen Degeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ellen DeGeneres Tricks Kris Jenner

Ellen tried the same thing with mama Jenner, but to no avail. However, Kris did have the funniest response. "Wait a second...I could have a couple more, [take] 10 percent. This is really good," Kris joked about getting pregnant herself. Nice distraction tactic, Kris. 

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Pretty In Pink

Kylie fueled rumors of a baby once again when she posted pics of a fresh powder pink manicure on her Instagram. Was she hinting at a gender reveal or simply showing of her cute mani? We need answers! 

Kylie Jenner Instagram, 600

Instagram

Incognito Baby Shower

Rumors swirled that Kylie had celebrated a pink-themed baby shower. You know what that means—it's a girl! Again, no confirmation, but she seems to be really into pink these days. Just sayin'. 

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Baby Daddy

Travis Scott is staying quiet about the whole situation as well. When asked, he either doesn't acknowledge the question or makes his answer mysterious enough to keep fans guessing. Take for instance his 2017 interview with Billboard. "Let them keep fishing," the rapper said when asked to address pregnancy rumors

Kim Kardashian, Christmas, Card, Christmas Card, Day 24, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Day 24

Eli Linnetz

Kardashian Christmas Card

Rumors continued when Kylie didn't make an appearance in the family's 2017 Kardashian Christmas card. Fans were certain she was going to announce her pregnancy during the fam's 25 days of Christmas, but she wasn't even in it. Biggest let down ever! 

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Calvin Klein Mystery

Most recently, the sisters all did a Calvin Klein ad together, but Kylie's stomach was completely covered by her arms, a blanket and even her sisters at one point. Kylie has got this bump on lock-down. 

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

