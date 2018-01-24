The life of a Kardashian kid is no doubt a fabulous one. Now that little Chicago West has joined the crew, she's bound to get spoiled with all the luxe benefits that come with being a member of the family.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate on Jan. 15. So, we'll have to wait to fawn over some of Chicago's major moments and firsts. In the meantime, let's take a look at some of the fabulous perks we can expect little Chi to enjoy.

From sitting front row at Kanye's concerts and being all-dolled-up in Kim's KKW Beauty and Kyle Jenner's Lip Kits, Chicago West is going to be living the high life (literally...in a private jet!).

Go ahead, indulge yourself and check out some of the many privileges Chicago West is likely to enjoy.