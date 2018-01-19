Watch out interior design world, Kourtney Kardashian is coming!
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the eldest Kardashian sister reveals that she has finally found her passion: bringing interiors to life.
After getting the green light from friend Simon Huck, a very excited Kourtney shared the idea with her sisters. "He's like, ‘You have to just take reign of the interior stuff and that's like your passion. So, produce a show, some kind of interior show,'" Kourtney explained.
While Kourt was excited about her new calling, sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian weren't as enthused.
"This already sounds like too much of a commitment for you," Khloe interrupted.
Kim echoed a similar sentiment, "I think we're just a little bit frustrated that you never show up to do work," Kim added.
Watch the conversation go down in the clip above.
