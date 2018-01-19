SUNDAYS
9E | 6P

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Call Out Kourtney's Laziness on KUWTK: "You Never Show Up to Do Work"

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Jan. 19, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Baby Name Decoded: Find Out the Special Meaning Behind Chicago

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Name Baby No. 3 Chicago West

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1415

Watch Kris Jenner Get Creeped Out by a Fan's Dead Grandmother

Watch out interior design world, Kourtney Kardashian is coming!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the eldest Kardashian sister reveals that she has finally found her passion: bringing interiors to life.

After getting the green light from friend Simon Huck, a very excited Kourtney shared the idea with her sisters. "He's like, ‘You have to just take reign of the interior stuff and that's like your passion. So, produce a show, some kind of interior show,'" Kourtney explained.

While Kourt was excited about her new calling, sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian weren't as enthused.

Watch

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Katch-Up: S14, EP.13

"This already sounds like too much of a commitment for you," Khloe interrupted. 

Kim echoed a similar sentiment, "I think we're just a little bit frustrated that you never show up to do work," Kim added. 

Watch the conversation go down in the clip above.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Sisters , Kardashian News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.