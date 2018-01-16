Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren't the only ones celebrating today.

After news broke that the couple welcomed their third child together, several family members took to social media and shared their well-wishes for the parents.

When sharing Kim's announcement, pregnant Khloe Kardashian let the emoji's do the talking when she posted a string of hearts.

As for Kris Jenner, she decided to deliver a special present to the new mother of three. How about a special dessert from her favorite bakery?

In a Snapchat, Kim revealed to her followers that the self-proclaimed momager had a delicious Hansen's Cake delivered. As for all the pink, we think it's only fitting for the baby girl.