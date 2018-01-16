Things have "slowed down" for Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the NBA player have been sparking romance rumors for months now after they were spotted on a "double date" in August. But even though the duo had been spending time together, a source tells E! News that Kendall and Blake "were never serious."

The insider shares, "They were hanging out but both knew that it wasn't going to be a long-term exclusive relationship. They are still in contact and hangout here and there when they are both in town because they truly have a lot of fun together. Kendall always says that Blake makes her laugh and that's why she loves being around him."