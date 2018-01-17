Unfortunately for Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian has officially moved on.

In this preview from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of three sits Khloe Kardashian down to tell her about the latest drama with her ex.

"What the hell did you bring me over here for," Khloe asks.

"I just wanted to check out your guest house and let you know that last night Scott called me at like two in the morning," Kourtney reveals. "He never calls me late at night, ever, and he was just like ranting like, ‘What are we doing in life? What are you doing? What am I doing?' And I'll go, ‘But what are you doing?' Or then he'll say, ‘But what are you doing? Is it any better?'"