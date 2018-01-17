SUNDAYS
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Scott Disick Flipped Out After Hearing Her Talk About Her 24-Year-Old "Boyfriend"

by Brett Malec | Wed., Jan. 17, 2018 7:00 AM

Unfortunately for Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian has officially moved on.

In this preview from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of three sits Khloe Kardashian down to tell her about the latest drama with her ex.

"What the hell did you bring me over here for," Khloe asks.

"I just wanted to check out your guest house and let you know that last night Scott called me at like two in the morning," Kourtney reveals. "He never calls me late at night, ever, and he was just like ranting like, ‘What are we doing in life? What are you doing? What am I doing?' And I'll go, ‘But what are you doing?' Or then he'll say, ‘But what are you doing? Is it any better?'"

Kourt continues, "And then by the end of the conversation I just was like, ‘I have a boyfriend and he's 24 years old. It's not the craziest thing that's ever happened in the world!' And so he was like, ‘He's your boyfriend?!' And then he hung up the phone."

Khloe tells Kourtney using the word "boyfriend" was definitely a "trigger" for her ex.

"And did you call him back?" Khloe asks.

"No, I just went to bed," she replies.

"Cut the cord!" Khloe smiles. "And so what…?"

