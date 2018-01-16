It's the moment that changed everything!

Khloe Kardashian gets the surprise of a lifetime on tonight's special new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 33-year-old E! star takes a pregnancy test before calling up her assistant Alexa to share the exciting results with her.

"Oh my god. Like, there are two lines!" Khloe's assistant Alexa says after reading the test.

"Yeah, clear as day. I am pregnant!" a beaming Khloe smiles. "And I felt that I was!"

"You've been saying it. And you said you were in the shower and you had to sit down," Alexa tells Khloe.