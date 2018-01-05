Khloe Kardashian plans to give birth to her first child in Cleveland.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed the planned delivery location on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The city makes complete sense considering Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In fact, it looks like several members of the Kardashian clan will be making the trip to Ohio. During the show, Khloe told Jimmy Kimmel she'd been in the delivery room for the birth of all of her sisters' babies and even witnessed mom Kris Jenner give birth to Kylie Jenner.

However, not every family member may make Khloe's cut. The Revenge Body star said she wanted to consult her basketball beau first because having her whole family in the delivery room could be "overwhelming."

Still, it looks like Kris is at the top of the list of family members Khloe wants to have by her side. After that, she's happy to have "whoever won't annoy me."

"Whoever is going to be the calmest, I can deal with," she said.

It looks like a family trip is in the works!

"Watch out, Ohio!" Khloe teased.

Watch the video to see Khloe discuss the delivery details.