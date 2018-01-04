3. Health and Wellness Are Among Khloe's Top Priorities While She's Pregnant: Khloe posted on her app at the beginning of 2018, "For me, health and wellness resolutions are especially important this year. Being pregnant, it's a whole different type of self-care. I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were. I'm also eating differently because, of course I have cravings, but I want to make sure I'm supplying my baby with the proper nutrients. So I'm focused on being healthy mind, body and soul for myself and the baby."

4. And Her Pregnancy Workouts Are Approved, So No Need for Critical Comments: Khloe has been working out during her pregnancy and people have been criticizing her for it! In response, Khloe fired back at the haters on Twitter. "For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden [face palm emoji] but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing s--t," she tweeted on Dec. 26.