When it comes to her kids, Kim Kardashian is a fiercely protective mama.

Exhibit A: this latest tweet from the reality star on the heels of her only son Saint West's recent hospitalization. Rewind to before the new year when the 2-year-old spent three nights in the hospital for pneumonia. The soon-to-be mother of three confirmed reports on Tuesday, writing on social media, "My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV's and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary."

Just a day later, the star set the story straight yet again after a fan brought some false claims to her attention. "Why do people continuously think KimYe were 'partying' New years Eve while saint was at the hospital? Kim & Kanye love their kids so much, so to even THINK they werent around when Saint was sick is really stupid af," the follower tweeted. It caught the mogul's eye and she wasted no time clearing the social media air.