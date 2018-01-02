Tristan Thompson can't help but gush about his pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.
"For six months, you a fine six months, baby. I'll tell you that," the Cleveland Cavaliers player said in a Snapchat video over New Year's weekend (per Cosmopolitan).
Khloe also complimented her man. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a video of her boyfriend dancing and wrote "He's sooooo handsome." In addition, she shared a photo of the two lovebirds giving each other a New Year's kiss.
Khloe revealed she's six months pregnant on Christmas Day.
"I'll be six months next week," she tweeted while answering a few fan questions.
While rumors of Khloe's pregnancy started spreading in September, the reality star didn't confirm the news until December.
"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" she announced via Instagram alongside a photo of her baby bump. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!"
This isn't the first time Tristan has commented on his girlfriend's appearance. After Khloe broke the news, Thompson commented, "My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be part of your journey in life and allowing [me] to share this moment with you this is something and [I'll] always cherish. Girl you look better now."
This will be the couple's first child.