Watch Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Celebrate New Year's Eve With One Sweet Kiss
by
Mike Vulpo
|
Mon., Jan. 1, 2018 3:25 PM
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are kicking off 2018 on a romantic note.
As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and A-list rapper hosted a New Year's party Sunday night, fans were treated to a few social media posts inside the gathering.
One that caught the attention of many was when the clock stuck midnight!
As friends and family shouted "happy new year," Kim and Kanye leaned in for a sweet kiss before continuing the celebration.
Guests for the game night included Kourtney Kardashian, WAGS LA stars Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson and Larsa Pippen.
In true Kardashian fashion, fans of the famous family had to keep up with the gang all across the country. Khloe Kardashian documented her evening with Tristan Thompson on social media where they shared a few PDA moments.
"He's soooo handsome," Khloe wrote on top of a video. Tristan would also post a Snapchat clip and rave about his pregnant girlfriend. "For six months, you a fine six months, baby. I'll tell you that," he shared.
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid decided to celebrate the last day of 2017 together. In an Instagram post, the supermodels showed off their matching black and white ensembles with the simple caption, "New year, same us."
As for the men in the Kardashian-Jenner household, Scott Disick has been enjoying a holiday in Aspen with Sofia Richie.
As for Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott, he rang in 2018 at LIV nightclub in Miami.
A source tells E! News that the rapper came with family and friends and performed about 10 songs for close to 2,000 fans. Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye were also in attendance for the New Year's Eve party
