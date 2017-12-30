Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
This is just getting awkward...
Taking their cue for the Kanye West School of No Smiles, the Kardashian/Jenner clan posed for an oh-so-serious Christmas photo during Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.
On Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to post a family photo—sans smiles and more importantly—sans a couple of key family members including Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who were both noticeably absent from the family's famed Christmas card.
Along with the fierce photo of the fam, which shows a rare full-body pic of pregnant Khloe Kardashian in a glittering, fringed Yousef Al Jasmi jumpsuit, the oldest Kardashian wrote, "When you can’t find the rest of the family for the photo ..."
The photo features the three generations of Kardashians ladies including Kris Jenner, her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, as well as Kim's daughter North West and Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick.
Kylie, who is rumored to be pregnant with Travis Scott's baby, was also a no-show in the Christmas card, much to the disappointment of many fans.
Meanwhile, during last Sunday's Christmas Eve bash, Khloe showed off her glittering look in a Snapchat video with sister Kim, who said, "I know what you guys all really want to see."
The person shooting the video then panned down to Khloe's bump, which she rubbed affectionately.
Earlier this month, Khloe confirmed that she is pregnant with her and boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson first child together, almost three months after E! News reported the news.
