Kim Kardashian wants to make a change in the New Year.
While preparing to usher in 2018, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is joining many Americans in establishing a few resolutions.
For Kim specifically, it has to do with one precious piece of technology.
"My New Year's resolution is to be on my phone less and be more in the moment," she wrote on her website and app Friday morning.
The woman behind KKW Beauty also wants to see herself more dedicated to the gym, even as her family expands in the coming months.
"My 2018 fitness goal is…I plan to train really hard and be more consistent 5-6 days a week weight training with Melissa," she shared.
When the clock strikes midnight on Monday morning, Kim says she will be celebrating the holiday with family and friends. Kim plans on staying in to cook and enjoy a fun game night. Close friend Jaden Smith's alum Syre is also expected to be on her playlist.
Ultimately, Kim and husband Kanye West have much to look forward to in 2018. In addition to successful businesses and careers, both parents will welcome their third child via surrogate in the coming months.
And while life may get even more busy in this house, the proud mom still hopes to have some fun with a girls' trip and some quality time in the makeup chair.
When asked to share what she wants to try in the New Year, Kim replied, "To do my makeup more often, and learn how to do it even better."
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!