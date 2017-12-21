Eli Linnetz
Eli Linnetz
It's day 21 in the realm of the Kardashian Christmas card and that means...it's time to focus on the Wests.
For the newest addition to the white T-shirt and jeans-themed collection of Eli Linnetz portraits, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are front and center—well, slightly off-center. Flanked by their two children, 4-year-old North West and 2-year-old Saint West, the reality star and rapper stare into the camera while their kids look in different directions.
The is not the first time the family of four has been the focus of Linnetz's lens. On Day 16, the quad stood together as each of the parents held one of their little one's hands.
"This year, we kept the look simple with denim and white tees," Kim explained of the family's Christmas card this year on her app. "I love how it turned out!"
While the famous family has developed many holiday traditions over the years, there's one Kim's children will especially get to enjoy. "At the Christmas party, we see the same Santa that we've had since we were kids. He is honestly the perfect Santa. It's really special that something I experienced in my childhood is now a part of my kids' childhood," the mogul wrote on her app.
It's definitely a time to document with pictures because this Christmas marks the last one they will have before they officially become a family of five. The star confirmed the family had another youngster on the way in a teaser for Keeping Up With the Kardashians released in late September.
"After talking to Kanye, I think I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn't think it was that realistic of an option, and now I feel like that's my reality. I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me," Kim said on the show back in April.
It's only a matter of time now for the family's surrogate to give birth and for North and Saint to have a little sister. This time next year there will be another little lady in the Christmas photo!
Check out all the other Kardashian Christmas card pictures below:
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
See Saint West playing with some Christmas packages.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Adorable North West poses alongside mom and aunt Kourtney Kardashian.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Little Reign Disick is quite the model!
Article continues below
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kim Kardashian and Nori wear matching denim outfits.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kim wished her son a happy second b-day writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!"
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kourtney's three kids Reign, Mason and Penelope sure look like they're having fun!
Article continues below
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Cuddle time! Kim and North snuggle on the ground.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
North and Saint are literal child models in this precious pic with mom Kim and great grandma MJ.
Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com
Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian takes center stage as Mason Disick runs in the background.
Article continues below
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick takes center stage.
Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kanye West makes his Kardashian Christmas card debut alongside wife Kim.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kendall Jenner strikes a super model pose for day 12.
Article continues below
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Khloe Kardashian finally makes an appearance in the card on day 13.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
"Happiest of birthdays to my two nephews! I love you so much Mason & Reign," Kim wrote on Twitter.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kim stars front and center with Saint and Kanye by her side.
Article continues below
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West and their kids North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, appear together.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Dream Kardashian mades her second appearance, alongside aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandmother Kris Jenner, and great-grandmother M.J.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kanye flashes a giant smile while playing with little Nori.
Article continues below
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Nearly the whole family poses together at once for day 19.
Eli Linnetz
Kris Jenner's mom MJ Houghton is the star of the Day 20 Christmas card reveal, which also shows Saint West being held by mom Kim Kardashian.
Eli Linnetz
The West family steal the spotlight for this day of the Kardashian Christmas card.
Article continues below
Eli Linnetz
Kanye West is a doting dad to his only son in this sweet portrait.
Which picture is your favorite so far? Let us know in the comments below!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!