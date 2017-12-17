The Kardashians are answering the tough questions!
On tonight's mid-season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian convinced her sisters and mom to participate in a media training to prepare them for tough interviews in the future. During the session, lots of sensitive topics were brought up, including Kris Jenner's strained relationship with ex Caitlyn Jenner.
"Kris, looking back, were there signs that Bruce at the time wanted to become a woman? Did you turn a blind eye?" one of the trainers asked Kris.
"No, I don't think I turned a blind eye, I think I just didn't have the whole truth of what was going on in his life," Kris answered.
Later on, Kris was asked, "What were some of the most hurtful things in Caitlyn's book?"
"Well, I think just the general tone of the book. Very mean-spirited. A lot of inaccuracies," she said. "I think somebody with a little elegance and class and somebody that's been divorced but trying to stay on good term with the family might have written, ‘Wow, married to her, didn't work out, she's a great girl, wish it could have been different.'"
Caitlyn wasn't the only sensitive topic for Kris. "So The Hollywood Reporter has called it ‘The Kardashian Decade: how a sex tape lead to a billion dollar brand,'" the leader said. "Kris, interestingly your eyes dropped when Jen got to the mention of the tape."
"I know," Kris smiled.
"I think try to keep that eye contact and not look like, ‘Ugh.' Almost like that poked in the ribs a little bit," they told Kris.
"Don't be ashamed!" Kim told Kris with a laugh.
Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was grilled about Scott Disick's troubles. Also on tonight's episode, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian try to start a business venture together that doesn't get off the ground very easily and Kendall Jenner is super pissed at sister Kylie Jenner over a party.
