Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin continue to spark romance rumors.

The model was spotted at the Los Angeles Clippers star's comedy show in Hollywood on Thursday evening—wearing his suit jacket. Photographers caught Kendall leaving the show wearing Blake's sports coat.

"Kendall was there supporting Blake," a source tells E! News. "She arrived at The Avalon a few minutes before the show started and greeted several of Blake's friends. She seemed to know them well and they all stood around chatting."

Blake put on the event at Avalon Hollywood in support of his Team Griffin Foundation.