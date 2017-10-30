Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Khloe Kardashian is performing a camouflaging act.
A month after news broke that the reality star is expecting her first child with beau Tristan Thompson, the mama-to-be managed to keep a relatively low profile until she popped up in the Big Apple to do press for the 1-year-anniversary of her denim line, Good American.
To the delight of fans, KoKo was making more public appearances, but that didn't mean any signs of a baby bump were going to be front and center. Instead, the star has been keeping her midsection concealed with help from the likes of purses, blankets, fur coats and even her famous sisters.
Take a look:
A Blanket Statement
After landing in San Francisco, KoKo descended the jet while carrying a curiously placed blanket.
Hiding in Plain Sight
While posing for a snap in San Francisco, the star smiled for the cameras—as she stood completely behind her sisters.
Everything But the Kitchen Sink
The mom-to-be performed a juggling act as she carried a bag and some garments in front of her.
Keeping It Comfy
Kardashian swapped her usual curve-hugging ensembles for a cozy sweatshirt as she hit the red carpet at her Good American pop-up shop.
It's Fur, Darling
On a fall New York City day, the reality star broke out the fur.
All Wrapped Up
Once again, Kardashian was a clear fan of the long coat for an appearance in the concrete jungle.
Is this all purely coincidence or has Khloe already mastered the art of keeping a baby bump under wraps?