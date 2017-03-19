Kim Kardashian is breaking her silence about her Paris robbery experience on tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and has revealed why she chose to talk about her ordeal for the time on the show.

The reality star has largely kept out of the spotlight since unidentified men held her at gunpoint, tied her up and stole almost $10 million worth of jewelry from her in her hotel room in the French capital last October.

"Tonight's episode is going to be very tough for me," Kim wrote on Instagram Sunday, alongside a photo of her sitting with mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, which she said was their last family pic from Paris.