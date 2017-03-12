These Amazing GIFs Show How Much Kim, Khloe, Kylie & More of the Kardashian Family's Looks Have Changed Over the Years
The episode you've all been waiting for is almost here.
On next Sunday's chilling episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finally explains in her own words what went down during her terrifying Paris robbery.
"They ask for money. I said I don't have any money," Kim says in the above sneak-peek preview. "They dragged me out to the hallway, on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun. Looking down back at the stairs."
Kim goes on to tell sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian of the moment she was thinking of running to save her life and not be killed.
"Am I gonna run down the stairs and either be shot in the back," Kim says while sobbing. "Either they're gonna shoot me in the back, or if they don't and I make it, if they elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I'm f--ked."
Watch the bone-chilling preview for yourself to see what's to come on next week's episode of KUWTK.
