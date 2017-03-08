At this point, it's fairly obvious that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were meant to be.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a celebrity couple that's more in sync, more attuned to each other's needs and priorities, or more supportive of each other's endeavors. And as life has forced them to navigate some downs along with the ups, they've proved to be a resilient force to be reckoned with, the foundation they built together not easily shaken.

And whether or not you're a Kimye fan, you could do a lot worse than to find someone who will gush about you the way these two gush about each other.

But none of this is news to those of us who've been of the opinion going way back that Kim and Kanye were perfect for each other. We had to wait along with everyone else involved (not least of all Kanye) for the timing to be right, but here's how we knew: