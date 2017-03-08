Q: Why do you think that some people/couples work better as co-parents than they do as romantic partners?

A: It's actually a great question. I think that both partners and co-parents need to have shared values to be successful. They need to agree on what's important in life. When people can't agree on what's important in life or what parts of their lives they're going to prioritize, they end up losing the relationship. And sadly, sometimes it takes losing a relationship for partners to rethink their priorities.

In order for two people to be successful co-parents, they need to prioritize the children's needs above their own. It's not about the needs of the adults anymore -the kids need to come first. Successful co-parents understand this. Before they speak or act or make decisions, they ask themselves, "Does this serve the kids?" and if the answer is no, they make a different choice.

Q: What kind of advantages can come from choosing someone as your co-parent before you choose your partner?

A: I think one of the most important things a person can do is evaluate their significant other as a potential co-parent before they make a long term commitment – and ideally before they have children together. You need to make sure you have the same parenting philosophies. What kind of child do you hope to raise? What are the most important values you'd like your child to have? When my wife and I were about to get engaged, we spoke about what kind of student we expected any future children to be. I told her I was 100% fine with C's from my kids - for me, it was more important that they were happy, well-rounded and good people. My wife thought it was crazy not to expect A's and B's from a kid, so we negotiated until we found a compromise.