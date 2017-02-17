RETURNS
March 5

Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Capsule Collection Is Now Live—Run, Don't Walk

by Raleigh Burgan

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner Capsule Collection Shoot

This just in: Kendall + Kylie have dropped a capsule collection. And it's called DropOne.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are at it again, but this time their line's only fair game until quantities last! There were only 100 of each piece made, so you'll want to start "adding to cart" ASAP.

"We wanted to focus the design of this line on a few specialty pieces, so that every style is unique to our vision," noted Kendall. "This is our most personal collection yet; we're very excited to launch it!"

Photos

Every Piece From the New Kendall + Kylie Capsule Collection

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner Capsule Collection Shoot

So what can you expect from the designer duo? Think: '90s throwback denim, faux fur bombers and high-fashion sweatpants. But don't just take it from us.

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner Capsule Collection Shoot

Check out every piece from their DropOne capsule collection here!

