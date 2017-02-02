The Kardashians are back March 12!

In a brand-new promo for season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian struggles to feel safe after her terrifying Paris robbery.

"We have to have a security guard outside of all of our homes 24/7," an emotional Kim tells sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in the clip above.

Meanwhile, romance may be back in the cards for Kourtney and ex Scott Disick. "I would never be over her, she's the love of my life," Scott tells Khloe.