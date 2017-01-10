Kim Kardashian is ready to get back to business.

More than three months after being robbed and held at gunpoint in Paris, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has slowly and carefully re-entered the public life.

While a few social media posts and low-key outings have been big steps for the reality star, one major move in her road to healing may come at the end of this week.

Kim is confirmed to be in attendance for The Masterclass featuring close friend and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic this Friday in Dubai.

And while her first official public event since the robbery is far from her home in Calabasas, it may just be the perfect fit for a woman trying to get back to normal.