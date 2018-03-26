TUNE-IN APRIL 8
7:30E|4:30P

Chloe Wilde and Tyrone Edwards Bask In Wine Safari And California Sun With WAGS Star Nicole Williams

by Jess Dixon | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 9:45 AM

Surrounded by sun, animals, and wine, WAGS star Nicole Williams has been living the good life in California - and Tyrone and Chloe get to hear all about it at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California while on an amazingly unique safari wine tour in their latest California adventure.

It List 2018 - Gallery Images

Saddlerock Ranch showcases a variety of attractions including animals, wine, a safari tour- and did we mention wine? Williams, Chloe and Tyrone took the Ranch's featured safari wine tour, where guests are allowed to feed some rather famous animals- Tyrone and Chloe even got a former child star to eat lettuce out of their mouths. Going face-to-incredibly-long-necked-face with Stanley, a giraffe whom you may recognize from his work in The Hangover 3, it becomes clear why Williams decided to stay in this sunny state.

It List 2018 - Gallery Images

Saddlerock Ranch and vineyard sits on a thousand archers, which means hard work is guaranteed. Of course, even though she herself isn't employed at the ranch, Williams admits to Chloe that she's no stranger to the safari or hard work. Williams confesses that because of the weather she doesn't mind the outside hustle. Even though she'd never seen herself as a Cali girl before, Williams certainly has grown to love it. A lifestyle of adventure, wine and animals may not be something that attracts everyone, but we're beginning to worry that this latest adventure might finally convince Tyrone and Chloe to stay in the south. To catch more of Chloe and Tyrone's California Adventures, visit the It List Splashpage- and while you're at it, be sure to tune in to It List: California Vibes on April 8 at 7:30e|4:30p only on E!

