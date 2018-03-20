TUNE-IN APRIL 8
It List This Week: Chloe And Tyrone Get The Buzz On Bees In California

by Jess Dixon | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 8:00 AM

California has bees to thank for its place as the most agriculturally diverse state; yet now, due to pesticides and pollutants, bee populations are on the decline. Luckily, more and more people have opened their homes to our honey-making friends to help bring that population back up- including celebrities like Morgan Freeman, Scarlett Johansson, and Flee from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. On their most recent trip to ‘the Golden State,' E! hosts, Chloe And Tyrone, decided it was time to follow the stars and get in touch with nature by visiting the Circle of Bees' ‘100 Hives Davis' campaign in the northern California town of Davis.

Suiting up in the proper bee-keeping gear, Chloe and Tyrone nervously prepared to face the hives and the bees- lucky for them, the campaign's non-profit keepers were there to show them how harmless these little guys are. Since 30% of our crops are populated by bees, initiatives like this one are literally working to help save the planet- but, of course, this one is doing it in style. Chloe and Tyrone walked amongst the impressive art displayed on the sides of each hive in awe before Tyrone sat down with volunteers Josh Livni and Deema Tammi to get the buzz on bees.

Josh explained that by getting the community interested in the art on the hives, more and more people will decide to get involved in their own bee-saving ideas- even Tyrone admits that he didn't expect bee hives to look so cool. The more volunteers the initiative has, the better the odds that their bees will be able to thrive. To catch more of Chloe and Tyrone's California Adventures, visit the It List Splashpage- and while you're at it, be sure to tune in to It List: California Vibes on April 8 at 7:30e|4:30p only on E!

TAGS/ itlistcalifornia , It List California
