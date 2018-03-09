APRIL 9
7:30E|4:30P

Official California Vibes Packing List

  • By
    &

by Mathew Yuskoski and Francesca Garcea | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
It List 2018 - Packing List

Do you want to eat like a foodie? Visit beautiful art exhibits and explore the hippest areas?

We've got you covered with everything you need to embrace those California Vibes

 

Essential Items

Sunglasses – For looking fly while protecting your eyes
Bathing suit – Feel those beach vibes
Towel – For hanging in the sand
Sneakers – Make sure they are worn in well!
Lightweight jacket – Perfect for those breezy nights
Raincoat – Just in case
Flannel shirt – a go-to for those hip areas
Reusable water bottle – Stay hydrated all day
Bucket hat – They're back in style!
Waist bag/fanny pack – Keep all your small belongings safe and look trendy at the same time
Sunscreen – Being sunburnt is so 2017
Journal – So you never forget the hotspots you saw
Umbrella – No one likes wet socks
Sandals – Expose those toes !
Snacks – Don't let your tummy get rumbly

Tech

Camera – Digital, DSLR, or even your phone for those Insta worthy pics
Instax Camera – The perfect way to collect souvenirs from your fav locations
Portable phone charger – No one likes wasting time looking for an outlet
Portable speaker – Listen to the tunes from your California Vibes Playlist wherever you are
Headphones – For those morning runs before touring
E-Reader – Indulge in a good book while you're relaxing
GPS – Find the most efficient way to your destinations
Podcast – Don't forget to download your fav podcasts to keep you entertained on the road
Vlogging equipment (Tripod, Universal outlet, batteries) – Live like an Influencer!

Beauty & Toiletries

Deodorant – So fresh and so clean
Hand sanitizer – A must have while on the road
Face wash – Go to bed feeling refreshed after a day of touring
Small mirror – For those touch-ups on the go
Body Lotion – You don't want dry skin
Lip balm – Dry lips is never a fun thing
Toothbrush and Toothpaste – Keep those pearly whites fresh for the camera
Insect Repellent – Keep those bugs away!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ itlistcalifornia
It List: California
It List 2017 - Orlando Franklin

Toronto to California—An NFL Star's Journey to Success

It List California 2017 - Blog Images

Hot Chocolate and Fresh Powder—Hitting the Slopes in Lake Tahoe

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski's Desert Honeymoon With Sebastian Bear-McClard Keeps Getting Hotter

Home Town, Erin Napier, Ben Napier

Home Town's Erin Napier Announces Producer's Death: "We Are All Reeling"

Serena Williams Makes Tennis Comeback 6 Months After Baby

ESC: A Wrinkle in Time

Storm Reid's A Wrinkle in Time Bracelet and More Movie Buff Style

Sonja Morgan

Sonja Morgan Dances Until Her Dress Falls Off in NSFW Video

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.