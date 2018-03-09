APRIL 9
7:30E|4:30P

It List: California Vibes Playlist

  • By
    &

by Mathew Yuskoski | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
It List 2018 - Gallery Images

Be sure to add these tunes to your road trip playlist and feel the vibes of the Golden State!

 

1. California Love – 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre

2. California Gurls – Katy Perry

3. California – Wave

4. Gods Plan – Drake

5. She Will Be Loved – Maroon 5

6. Send Me on My Way – Rusted Root

7. A Thousand Miles – Vanessa Carlton

8. You – Lloyd ft Lil Wayne

9. Me Rehurso – Danny Ocean

10. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft SZA

11. Chocolate – The 1975

12. Stargazing – Kygo ft Justin Jesso

13. Silence – Marshmello ft Khalid

14. Young Dumb & Broke – Khalid

15. Beautiful Soul – Jessie McCartney

16. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

17. Gave Your Love Away – Majid Jordan

18. Get You – Daniel Caesar ft Kali Uchis

19. Don't – Bryson Tiller

20. Passionfruit – Drake

21. To California – J Lisk

22. Location – Khalid

23. Cake By The Ocean – DNCE

24. California Heaven – JAHKOY ft ScHoolboy Q

25. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line, watt

26. It Wasn't Me – Shaggy

27. Californication – Red Hot Chili Peppers

28. Come Hang Out - AJR

29. Attention – Charlie Puth

30. Running – A R I Z O N A

31. I Miss You – Clean Bandit ft Julia Michaels

32. Safe and Sound – Capital Cities

33. Firestone – Kygo, Conrad Sewell

34. Stole The Show – Kygo, Parson James

35. Shut Up and Dance – WALK THE MOON

36. California – Dzeko, Brynn Elliot

37. Sober – Childish Gambino

38. Juicy – The Notorious B.I.G

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ itlistcalifornia
It List: California
It List California 2017 - Blog Images

Hot Chocolate and Fresh Powder—Hitting the Slopes in Lake Tahoe

It List 2017 - Orlando Franklin

Toronto to California—An NFL Star's Journey to Success

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski's Desert Honeymoon With Sebastian Bear-McClard Keeps Getting Hotter

Home Town, Erin Napier, Ben Napier

Home Town's Erin Napier Announces Producer's Death: "We Are All Reeling"

Serena Williams Makes Tennis Comeback 6 Months After Baby

ESC: A Wrinkle in Time

Storm Reid's A Wrinkle in Time Bracelet and More Movie Buff Style

Sonja Morgan

Sonja Morgan Dances Until Her Dress Falls Off in NSFW Video

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.