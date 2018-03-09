by Mathew Yuskoski | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 11:00 AM
Be sure to add these tunes to your road trip playlist and feel the vibes of the Golden State!
1. California Love – 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre
2. California Gurls – Katy Perry
3. California – Wave
4. Gods Plan – Drake
5. She Will Be Loved – Maroon 5
6. Send Me on My Way – Rusted Root
7. A Thousand Miles – Vanessa Carlton
8. You – Lloyd ft Lil Wayne
9. Me Rehurso – Danny Ocean
10. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft SZA
11. Chocolate – The 1975
12. Stargazing – Kygo ft Justin Jesso
13. Silence – Marshmello ft Khalid
14. Young Dumb & Broke – Khalid
15. Beautiful Soul – Jessie McCartney
16. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
17. Gave Your Love Away – Majid Jordan
18. Get You – Daniel Caesar ft Kali Uchis
19. Don't – Bryson Tiller
20. Passionfruit – Drake
21. To California – J Lisk
22. Location – Khalid
23. Cake By The Ocean – DNCE
24. California Heaven – JAHKOY ft ScHoolboy Q
25. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line, watt
26. It Wasn't Me – Shaggy
27. Californication – Red Hot Chili Peppers
28. Come Hang Out - AJR
29. Attention – Charlie Puth
30. Running – A R I Z O N A
31. I Miss You – Clean Bandit ft Julia Michaels
32. Safe and Sound – Capital Cities
33. Firestone – Kygo, Conrad Sewell
34. Stole The Show – Kygo, Parson James
35. Shut Up and Dance – WALK THE MOON
36. California – Dzeko, Brynn Elliot
37. Sober – Childish Gambino
38. Juicy – The Notorious B.I.G
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!