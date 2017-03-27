On their recent trip to California, E! hosts Chloe Wilde and Tyrone Edwards visited world-famous Joshua Tree, a breathtakingly beautiful national park that continues to be a popular destination for both California natives and tourists alike.

Chloe and Tyrone got to take on Joshua Tree's rocky terrain with the help of Seth and Sabra from Cliffhanger Guides, a rock climbing guide service that's located right in the heart of the park. Joshua Tree has over 9,000 rock climbing spots, and Chloe and Tyrone were lucky enough to try one out for themselves. Chloe experienced a wave of emotions when braving the rocks, from "sad" to "angry" to "excited" to "overjoyed," while Tyrone described the rock-climbing experience as "spiritually fulfilling." We're definitely intrigued.

Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait for a plane ticket of our own to explore the park ourselves, but until then we can experience Joshua Tree vicariously.