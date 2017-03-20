ULTIMATE CALIFORNIA DREAMS PLAYLIST
by
Cherylann Nesbitt
|
Ready to Dream Big in the Golden State? Check out ‘THE ULTIMATE CALIFORNIA PLAYLIST' below to get you in that California state of mind!
- Ways To Go – Grouplove
- Drum – MØ
- Amerika – Young the Giant
- Brazil – Declan McKenna
- Walking On A Dream – Empire of the Sun
- Baby I'm Yours (Feat. Irfane) – Breakbot
- Safe And Sound – Capital Cities
- Chateau Lobby #4 – Father John Misty
- Pressure Drop – Toots & The Maytals
- On Hold – The xx
- I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd
- Blow Your Mind (Mwah) – Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
- West Coast – Lana Del Rey
- Hollywood – The Lighthouse
- Don't Stop – Fleetwood Mac
- Going to California – Led Zeppelin
- California – Rufus Wainwright
- Cake By The Ocean – DNCE
- La La Land – DVBBS, Shaun Frank, Delaney
- California Dreamin' – Dream Warriors
- All We Know – The Chainsmokers
- Marching Bands (Feat. Kardinal) – Neon Dreams
- L.A. – SonReal
- Started From The Bottom – Drake
Watch A Special Presentation: It List: California on Monday April 17 at 9e|6p on E!