ULTIMATE CALIFORNIA DREAMS PLAYLIST

  • By
  • &

by Cherylann Nesbitt |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
It List: California
Dancing With the Stars Season 24, DWTS

You Have to See Mr. T's Dancing With the Stars Entrance to Believe It

freeStyle: Episode 17

2 Risky-But-Wearable Makeup Trends to Shake Up Your Spring Look

Kim Zolciak, Brielle Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Brielle Biermann Go on Expletive-Filled Rant Over German Airport Security

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
It List California 2017 - Assets

Ready to Dream Big in the Golden State? Check out ‘THE ULTIMATE CALIFORNIA PLAYLIST' below to get you in that California state of mind!

  1. Ways To Go – Grouplove
  2. Drum – MØ
  3. Amerika – Young the Giant
  4. Brazil – Declan McKenna
  5. Walking On A Dream – Empire of the Sun
  6. Baby I'm Yours (Feat. Irfane) – Breakbot
  7. Safe And Sound – Capital Cities
  8. Chateau Lobby #4 – Father John Misty
  9. Pressure Drop – Toots & The Maytals
  10. On Hold – The xx
  11. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd
  12. Blow Your Mind (Mwah) – Dua Lipa
  13. Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
  14. West Coast – Lana Del Rey
  15. Hollywood – The Lighthouse
  16. Don't Stop – Fleetwood Mac
  17. Going to California – Led Zeppelin
  18. California – Rufus Wainwright
  19. Cake By The Ocean – DNCE
  20. La La Land – DVBBS, Shaun Frank, Delaney
  21. California Dreamin' – Dream Warriors
  22. All We Know – The Chainsmokers
  23. Marching Bands (Feat. Kardinal) – Neon Dreams
  24. L.A. – SonReal
  25. Started From The Bottom – Drake

Watch A Special Presentation: It List: California on Monday April 17 at 9e|6p on E!

It List California 2017 - Assets
TAGS/ itlistcalifornia , It List California
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again