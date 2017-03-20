OFFICIAL CALIFORNIA DREAMS PACKING LIST

It List: California
So you're ready to live out your dreams in the Golden State… Not sure what to pack? Don't worry we've got you covered with our Official California Dreams Packing List.

 

EVERYDAY ESSENTIALS

  • Reusable Water Bottle – to stay hydrated through all your adventures   
  • Comfortable Shoes – you're going to be walking…A lot!
  • Scarf or Bandana – the California desert is a combination of sand + wind, bring one of these to keep your hair intact.
  • Sunglasses – for that California Sun
  • Bathing Suit – for that dip in the Ocean
  • Towel – so you don't have to lie on the sand
  • Windbreaker – for those brisk evenings by the ocean
  • Favourite Book – for when you have some downtime
  • Umbrella – a little cover for those unexpected showers
  • Sunscreen – the California sun can be strong, stay protected!
  • Knapsack – to keep all your essentials with you on the go
  • Snacks – traveling on an empty stomach is never a good idea 

 

BEAUTY

  • Face Wipes – you'll thank yourself later
  • Small Handbag – for all your beauty essentials!
  • Deodorant – this is an essential. Always
  • Body Mist – for a quick freshen up.
  • Moisturizer – especially after trekking in the desert
  • Dry Shampoo – to keep your hair affairs in order
  • Hand Sanitizer – when water and soap aren't handy  

 

TECH

  • GPS App – so you can find those sites you've been dreaming of!
  • Camera – to capture all of California's beautiful sites
  • Portable Phone Charger – why waste time looking for an outlet when there's so much to see?
  • Music Playlist – because every trip has a soundtrack. Check out our Ultimate California Dreams Playlist, for your drive along the coast
  • Portable Speakers – put that playlist to good use even when you're lying on the beach
  • Flashlight – necessary for your nighttime adventures
  • GoPro – you're going to want to remember this trip!
  • Selfie Stick – for when there's no extra hands for that camera op!

Watch A Special Presentation: It List: California on Monday April 17 at 9e|6p on E!

