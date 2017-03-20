When I found out that part of our It List: California Dreaming special would have a segment in Lake Tahoe where we would get to snowboard; you can imagine how thrilled my inner teenager was at the thought of snowboarding in none other than CALIFORNIA. The day was everything I could have imagined and more; Lake Tahoe had just been hit with an obnoxious amount of snow, making the snowboarding conditions 10/10, our guides were friendly, passionate, and brought me to Narnia-like wooded areas for some of the most magical snowboarding of my life, and the ski-hill hot chocolate was just as yummy as I remembered. The cherry on top to all of this was that my co-host, Tyrone, decided that he would take advantage of being in Lake Tahoe and having access to guides, to learn how to snowboard for the very first time. If you snowboard, you know that it is not an easy feat to learn, the first few days are filled with frustration, sore butts and very little speed. The fact that Tyrone was aware of this, and still decided to go ahead and learn a new skill in front of colleagues while being filmed on camera, was incredible! Not only was I impressed at his gusto, but he killed it, he slayed that bunny hill like no one else that day.