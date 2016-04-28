A few things I learned that day:

1. The sun is mighty strong when you're on the water. Wear sunscreen. Or you'll be a bright red lobster with awkward tan lines for your future shoots.

2. When on a boat, it is 100% accepted (and expected) to pretend that you're Kate and Leo from The Titanic and do the classic pose at the front of the ship. It's not quite as cool when you're solo and there's no Leo in sight...

3. Driving a boat should be left to professionals.

4. Ginger chews are not only delicious but allow you to be a classy lady and keep your breakfast to yourself.Whale watching takes patience. They swim in pairs and can hold their breath for up to 5 minutes, so get out your stopwatch and be ready!