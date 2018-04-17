WED 9E|6P
"Awkward!" Tituss Burgess' Grandma Comes Through During His Most Intimate Moments on Hollywood Medium

Sometimes you can't control when a spirit comes through, even if it's during your most intimate moments!

For Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess, that's exactly when his late grandma has been choosing to make her appearance. Tyler Henry validates those awkward occurrences in this clip from Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"This is awkward, but you are going to get a connection from your grandmother in a time of intimacy, sir. And that is awkward and I'm sorry, but she's joking about this the way this comes across. And it's just like, 'Interrupted, interrupted,' so that's all I can say on the matter," Tyler reveals.

While he's surprised that came through, Tituss is well aware of his grandma's pesky presence.

"That is nuts. It happens all the time. There's no way. I've never told anyone that," a shocked Tituss says.

With that validation, Tituss kindly asks Tyler to tell his grandma to come back another time.

"Well, you could kind of ask her to stop. There are plenty of other moments grandma," Tituss tells Tyler.

"It's not a bad thing. They don't judge or anything along those lines, but there's better times for her to connect. Maybe when you notice that happening just say, 'Hey, catch you next time!'" Tyler advises.

See the LOL moment in the clip above.

