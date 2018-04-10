by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 7:00 AM
Even the strongest of fighters break down.
And that includes former UFC champion, Ronda Rousey, who gets emotional when opening up about her father's tragic suicide in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.
"They're talking about a vehicle, but putting this around someone's last moments in someone's life. It feels weird. Does that mean anything?" Tyler Henry asks.
"Well, my dad, he had broke his back and he happened to have a really rare blood disorder that kept him from healing, similar to hemophilia. It doesn't allow you to clot your blood," Ronda explains.
After a series of transfusions and procedures, Ronda's dad's health was still on the decline with no signs of improvement.
E!
"My dad decided to take matters into his own hands 'cause he was in a huge amount of pain every day. He couldn't work anymore. He felt like he was just a drag on the family. He was very much the person who takes care of everyone. He drove his car out and he put a hose in the exhaust," Ronda reveals.
For the fighter, who was just eight years old at the time, her father's passing was surreal.
"I remember that when he passed, I would try to just tell myself that he was on a business trip and he'd be back and that was my way to cope with it," she says with tears in her eyes. "I wouldn't be crying unless he was awesome. He was the best."
Watch Ronda open up in the emotional clip above.
Watch more of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry only on E!
The Westworld Season 2 "Spoiler Video" Is Out, Complete With Evan Rachel Wood Singing a Very Familiar Song
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!