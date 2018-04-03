There's nothing like your first love.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler Henry channels Selma Blair's college sweetheart who died unexpectedly in his dorm room.

"It's referencing to an individual. I'm seeing my symbol for college. Who this would be referring to is an individual who would like be in college, but at the time. Just good to keep in mind that they are referencing to like a Steven or Steve connection. I don't know where that fits," Tyler says.

"It's his middle name. Um, and he died in his dorm room at college. He had epilepsy his whole life and was definitely careful about it, but then he died suddenly the day before his birthday. And I still don't know how he died, but he was my love," the Legally Blonde actress explains.