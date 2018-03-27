They say love is eternal.

And for Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, that sentiment rings true as she connects to her late lover, Teddy, in this clip from Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"He was my lover and his name was Teddy and we were never married nor did we live together, but he was sick for a lot longer than we knew," an emotional Padma tells Tyler Henry.

"I'm sorry. That's hard," Tyler says quietly.

Padma recalls the moment Teddy's health took a turn for the worse.

"I remember the phone call and I remember asking, 'What time did he actually die?' Because the night before, I had like an alarm bell go off in my head and I called over to his house to say, 'I can come over right away.' And I felt like I thought, you know," Padma trails off.