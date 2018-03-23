Cue the waterworks 'cause this reading is a tear jerker!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jaynegets a comforting message from her late grandparents that instantly sends her into tears in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"This woman and this man both come through really strongly. And it's funny because I'm almost calling her mom, but she's not biologically your mother," Tyler Henry reveals.

The pair, who Tyler says came through with a parental-like protection, helped raise Erika.

"So my grandparents, they helped raise me. They were kind of my parents. My mother was very young when she had me and she was a single mom. So my grandparents stepped in, really helped her. And we lived with them, several times throughout my upbringing," Erika explains.