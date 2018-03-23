WED 9E|6P
BRAND NEW

"No Way!" Erika Jayne Cries After Getting Comforting Messages From Her Late Grandparents on Hollywood Medium

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Cue the waterworks 'cause this reading is a tear jerker!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jaynegets a comforting message from her late grandparents that instantly sends her into tears in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"This woman and this man both come through really strongly. And it's funny because I'm almost calling her mom, but she's not biologically your mother," Tyler Henry reveals.

The pair, who Tyler says came through with a parental-like protection, helped raise Erika.

"So my grandparents, they helped raise me. They were kind of my parents. My mother was very young when she had me and she was a single mom. So my grandparents stepped in, really helped her. And we lived with them, several times throughout my upbringing," Erika explains.

Watch

David & Rosanna Arquette Face the Truth on Hollywood Medium

Erika Jayne, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry 304

E!

When the reality star's grandfather came through with a special memory about fishing with his granddaughter, Erika was genuinely shocked.

"I'm seeing a man and he's showing me the very stereotypical, we got the tackle box and the fishing..." Tyler says. "Get out of here! No way!" a surprised Erika yells.

"He's putting such a big smiley face around this as like a sentimental memory," Tyler adds. "Yes, yes, we used to fish together," Erika confirms.

Watch the emotional moment in the clip above.

Watch more of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Erika Jayne , Tyler Henry , The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills , Top Stories
Latest News
Livia Firth, Colin Firth

Colin Firth and Wife Livia Make First Public Appearance Since Affair and Stalking Scandal

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner Has a Girls' Night Out With Sisters and Jordyn Woods

Joshua Waring, Lauri Waring, Lauri Peterson

Real Housewives' Lauri Peterson Breaks 2-Year Silence on Son's Arrest

Stanley Tucci's Wife Felicity Blunt Expecting Baby No. 2

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Belfast Look: Why Her Skirt and Messy Bun Are So Significant

Khloe Kardashian Satisfies Her Popeyes Pregnancy Craving

CFDA Awards 2017, Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer Buys Out His Hometown Theater for Love, Simon Screening: "This Is an Important Movie"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.