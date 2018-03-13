Tyler Henry Gives Iggy Azalea Some News About Her Love Life on Hollywood Medium: "How Am I Going to Meet Anyone?"

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Love might just be around the corner! 

What's in the cards for Iggy Azalea's love life? Tyler Henry just might have the answers she's looking for! On this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler sits down with the rapper to discuss her current relationship status. 

"Sometimes it scares me like, ‘Oh my gosh, how am I going to meet anyone?' Like, I thought I had it all figured out," she shares with the medium. "Am I going to be like 35 before I know it and I won't have met anyone? It's hard."

Watch

Was Chrissy Metz's Late Friend Murdered?

Iggy Azalea, Hollywood Medium 303

E!

She's not completely confused when it comes to partners, however. "Even now, there is somebody that I'm seeing that I really like, but they're far and it's hard to get beyond that initial stage of interest," she shares. "It's hard to get beyond that surface level when somebody is so far and it seems like they're always so far."

As per usual, Tyler has a bit of insight from the beyond to give her some hope. "They are having me refer to this—again, I keep seeing this back and forth—and I think it could be referring to the current situation with someone being distanced," he shares with her. 

"Decisively coming to the conclusion in your mind of like, 'If it's distance, it's distance, are we okay with this?' But there's this feeling of needing to be closer for this to work in the long-run." Looks like she's stuck between a rock and a hard place, but Tyler might have what she needs to start making some progress. 

Watch the video above to see the shocking moment! 

Watch more of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , Hollywood Medium , Tyler Henry , Iggy Azalea , Love And Sex , Couples , Top Stories
Latest News
Rise

Rise Stars Talk Taking Over This Is Us's Time Slot: "There Is a Little Bit of Pressure"

Dan Gheesling, Chelsea Gheesling, Miles Gheesling

Big Brother Winner Dan Gheesling and Wife Chelsea Welcome Baby No. 2

This Is Us

Mandy Moore Says This Is Us' Season 2 Finale Might Not Make You Cry: "We're Ending on a Lighter Note"

Rapper Craig Mack Dead at 47

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie

Here's How Rose Leslie Stops Kit Harington From Spoiling Game of Thrones' Final Season

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Sends Tristan Thompson the Sweetest Birthday Message: "You Will Forever Be My Always"

Kim Kardashian, Elle April 2018

Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Baby No. 4 Would Be Her Last

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.