by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 7:00 AM
Giuliana Rancic is taking home a special message to her husband Bill Rancic.
In this clip from this week's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler Henry channels Giuliana's late father-in-law, Ed, who died from cancer-related complications.
"Now for some reason when I'm connecting to this Ed energy, he's having me kind of focus on, I don't know what this is, but he's bringing me to my bones," Tyler says.
It didn't take long for Giuliana to make the connection.
"When Ed got sick, they needed a match for him and my husband went and found his brother and it was not easy and he found him and he convinced him to come back and to give him the bone marrow," she explains.
E!
While emotional, the moment came as an important one for both the E! host and her husband.
"So I was just really hoping that he would just come through and that, you know, I could tell my husband that he came through and that he's looking over him, you know. 'Cause I think you wanna know that. You wanna know that a parent or whoever has passed is watching over you and proud of you," a tearful Giuliana says.
Watch the emotional moment in the clip above.
Watch more of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry only on E!
