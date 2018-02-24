Tyler Henry Gives Gigi Gorgeous Closure on Her Mother's Passing: "My Soul is Shooketh!"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Sat., Feb. 24, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Tyler Henry is helping Gigi Gorgeous live with no regrets.

In this special 360 VR Experience reading, Tyler immediately begins receiving messages from the social influencer's late mother who he says has tried to come through before.

"She's tried to come through previously by something that wouldn't get out of the house...and it's her way of saying, ‘look this is weird, this is bazar how this happened. That was me trying to give you a sign that I was with you,'" the Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry star explains.

That something turned out to be a lady bug that made its way into Gigi's home.

"We always use to have them in our house. They were in the window between the screen. She would always freak out. I started seeing them like a year after she passed," Gigi reveals.

Gigi was also given confirmation that even though she and her mother didn't say goodbye in her moment of transition, their goodbye was enough.

Watch

Celebs' Journeys Begin on Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry

Gigi Gorgeous, Tyler Henry

Getty Images; NBC

"She was able to go peacefully because she feels like she said what she needed to say earlier," Tyler confirms.

And that was all the validation Gigi needed.

"I remember leaving a room and she was in a wheelchair. She didn't even look like herself. And I remember as I was walking out, she looked at me in the eyes and I think that was our moment," Gigi says.

One of Gigi's biggest regrets was not being able tell her mom she is transgender, but Tyler assures her that her mom knew and understood.

"Despite not getting to tell your mom maybe eye to eye that you were transgender, she had your back," Tyler insists.

Not only did the reading set Gigi free, but it rocked her to her core.

"My soul is shooketh!" Gigi exclaims.

Watch the video up top to see the revealing reading from start to finish.

Watch more of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Death , Family , LGBT , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Saturday Savings: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Vacay-Ready Dress Is on Sale

Sugar Bear

Is Honey Boo Boo Really Sugar Bear's Daughter? Watch the Shocking DNA Results

Jennifer Lawrence

Watch Jennifer Lawrence Address Versace Dress Criticism and Dish on Amy Schumer's Wedding

Emily Ratajkowski

All the Details on Emily Ratajkowski's $200 Bridal Pantsuit From Zara

The Year's Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups So Far

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Justin Hartley Had a Hilarious Twitter Exchange About This Is Us

Brendan Fraser Explains His Break From Hollywood

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -