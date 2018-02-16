Kristin Cavallari's late brother Michael Cavallari has some very important messages for his family.
Tyler Henry is giving us a preview of his "really intense" reading with the former Hills star, who appears on the season three premiere of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.
"The reading itself was really profound because her brother made a very clear connection," Tyler says of Michael, who was found dead in Utah three days after he was reported missing back in 2015. "And I didn't realize at the time of the reading, Kristin's parents were actually watching the reading in the other room. And you'll have to see but there was this personal reference that came through from her brother about this license plate and a wall of license plates and there was a reference that came through with that and it didn't make any sense to Kristin but meanwhile her dad was in the other room watching the reading and it was the most personal, chilling validation I think I've seen in the show because he knew exactly where that fit. And it was really special to get to see that, not only for her, but for her parents who really needed it."
The circumstances around Michael's death were a little suspicious to say the least. The Utah State Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Michael's death was accidental and caused by hypothermia from exposure to cold temperatures. Tyler says Michael "absolutely" clears up any questions his family has about his passing.
"I think what's so special about readings is that people can get that clarity and understanding of what their loved ones were going through in their last moments here on earth," Tyler told E! News exclusively. "And when he came through, he made very clear two references: one that was insight into his mental health at the time and the other was a really validating factor that helped them get a lot more closure I think around the passing. It was really important for those two things to come through."
In a promo for season three of Hollywood Medium, Cavallari asks Tyler, "When my brother died, he got out of his car and he was walking. I don't think he wanted to be found but did it get to a point where he got lost out there?"
"I kept hearing, 'I didn't know what was going on,' and then there's an emphasis on two factors playing on someone's mental state," Tyler says. "It's kind of like, 'There's no saving me.'"
A devastated Cavallari breaks down, "It kills me."
