Kristin Cavallari's late brother Michael Cavallari has some very important messages for his family.

Tyler Henry is giving us a preview of his "really intense" reading with the former Hills star, who appears on the season three premiere of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"The reading itself was really profound because her brother made a very clear connection," Tyler says of Michael, who was found dead in Utah three days after he was reported missing back in 2015. "And I didn't realize at the time of the reading, Kristin's parents were actually watching the reading in the other room. And you'll have to see but there was this personal reference that came through from her brother about this license plate and a wall of license plates and there was a reference that came through with that and it didn't make any sense to Kristin but meanwhile her dad was in the other room watching the reading and it was the most personal, chilling validation I think I've seen in the show because he knew exactly where that fit. And it was really special to get to see that, not only for her, but for her parents who really needed it."