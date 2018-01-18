Tyler Henry is back to help Hollywood's biggest stars doing some healing!

In this just-released trailer for season three of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry (premiering Feb. 28), Megan Fox, Kristin Cavallari, Chrissy Metz, Luann de Lesseps and many more celebs get their minds blown by Tyler's connection to those who are no longer living.

"He didn't intend to end his life," Tyler tells Cavallari. "It just f--king kills me," she says.

"I can't believe I got to talk to my father!" de Lesseps remarks after her reading with Tyler.

Meanwhile, during a reading with Titus Burgess, the shocked Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star gasps, "I've never, ever voiced that to anyone!"