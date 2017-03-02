He's back!
The stars are lining up for Tyler Henry when Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry returns to E! this spring with all-new episodes.
In a promo teasing what's ahead on the series, the 20-year-old clairvoyant sits down with Bobby Brown and brings the singer to tears with the mention of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown.
"I'm seeing a mother connecting hands with a child," Henry explains, seemingly referencing Brown's late ex-wife and daughter.
But, that's just the beginning.
The clip also highlights Henry's readings with Coco and Ice-T, Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder, Janice Dickinson, Johnny Weir, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Lil' Kim, who hopes to communicate with deceased rapper The Notorious B.I.G.
Khloe Kardashian also returns for another appearance, and this time it's with little sis Kylie Jenner. But the medium's confession could stir up some drama within the family!
"Someone tries to get with one sister and then tries to get with the other," he reveals. Oops!
Find out what to expect in the sneak peek above!