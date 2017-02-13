The Fashion Police co-hosts are ready to dish on all things Grammys!
Over the weekend, the 2017 Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles and now co-hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho are ready to talk about everything from the red carpet looks to the celeb scoop they learned at the Grammys parties on tonight's Fashion Police 2017 Grammy Awards Special!
On Saturday, Clive Davis and the Recording Academy hosted their annual pre-Grammys party at the Beverly Hilton. During the event, exes Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa were spotted kissing and holding hands and NeNe was there to witness it all.
And even though Amber has since spoken out about her weekend PDA with Wiz, explaining they are in a "great place" but "not together," NeNe reveals in the clip above what she witnessed at the party.
"I was there and I saw them holding hands and kissing," NeNe says. "I don't know if they're dating for real, but I went to the ladies bathroom, she was in the ladies bathroom, he was waiting at the door for her."
NeNe went on to say, "They looked really cute together."
Take a look at the Fashion Police clip above to see what the rest of the co-hosts had to say about Amber and Wiz! And then be sure to watch the Fashion Police 2017 Grammy Awards Special tonight at 8 p.m. to see what the co-hosts thought of the red carpet style at the award show and the star-studded parties!
