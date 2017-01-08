Award season is back and all of your favorite celebs just hit the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes!

Brie Larson, Sofia Vergara and Mandy Moore are three stars who really turned up the heat on the red carpet. Brie looked stunning in a strapless red dress, while Sofía caught everyone's attention with her sexy Zuhair Murad look. And Mandy looked amazing in a navy cape-style Naeem Khan dress.

So which celebs are contenders for best dressed? And which stars might make the worst dressed list?