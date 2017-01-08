RETURNS
Brie Larson, Sofía Vergara & More Stars Hit the Red Carpet at Golden Globes 2017: See the Fashion Police Verdict!

by Jess Cohen

Award season is back and all of your favorite celebs just hit the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes!

Brie Larson, Sofia Vergara and Mandy Moore are three stars who really turned up the heat on the red carpet. Brie looked stunning in a strapless red dress, while Sofía caught everyone's attention with her sexy Zuhair Murad look. And Mandy looked amazing in a navy cape-style Naeem Khan dress.

So which celebs are contenders for best dressed? And which stars might make the worst dressed list?

Golden Globe Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

It's time for the Fashion Police to take on the Golden Globes red carpet style!

Check out the gallery to see all of the red carpet hits and misses from the 2017 Golden Globes awards!

