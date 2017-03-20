Watch Sparks Fly Between Mailka Haqq & Ronnie Magro-Ortiz in New Promo for Famously Single Season Two!

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion

America Ferrera: Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 Would Be ''Amazing''

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi, Santa Barbara Home

Take a Tour of Ellen DeGeneres' $45 Million Santa Barbara Villa That Is Now for Sale

Erika Jayne, Charo, Dancing With the Stars

Erika Jayne & Charo Reveal Their Plans For Dancing With the Stars Domination in This Must-Watch Joint Interview

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

They've got the look of love!

In the just-released promo for season two of E!'s hit dating series Famously Single, sparks fly between Malika Haqq and Ronnie Magro-Ortiz. "I have an amazing connection with you," the Jersey Shore star tells Khloe Kardashian's BFF before they hop into bed together.

However, Ronnie admits he still has feeling for ex-girlfriend Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. "Sam still has my heart," Ronnie admits in the clip. "Are you really over her?" Malika asks.

Also starring on Famously Single season two, which premieres Sunday, July 9 at 10 p.m., are DWTS' Karina Smirnoff, The Bachelorette's Chad Johnson, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, Dorothy Wang, Brit male model David McIntosh and returning cast mate Calum Best.

Check out the drama packed season two promo for yourself!

TAGS/ Shows , Famously Single , E! Shows , Malika Haqq , Karina Smirnoff , Top Stories ,
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again